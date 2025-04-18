CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $73.70 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,190,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 207,258 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $73,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $2,947,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,716,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in eBay by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 67,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,310 shares of company stock worth $3,121,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

