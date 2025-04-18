Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,316 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $54,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after buying an additional 1,235,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,741,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $78,356,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $48,633,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 247,852 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $111.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.17 and a twelve month high of $120.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $127,810.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,232.80. This trade represents a 14.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,944.72. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

