Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,681,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,738,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,643,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 926,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,385,000 after purchasing an additional 66,216 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 812,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,985,000 after purchasing an additional 112,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,502,180.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,300 shares in the company, valued at $58,891,897. This represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.87.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $170.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

