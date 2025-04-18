CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 29,154 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,154 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $93,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cintas by 137.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,668 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Cintas by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $205.76 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $162.16 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

