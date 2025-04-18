Gilead Sciences Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO)

Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,105,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,696,000. Xilio Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gilead Sciences Inc. owned about 0.21% of Xilio Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xilio Therapeutics by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 30,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

Xilio Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $38.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.25. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.