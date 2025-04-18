Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Veralto accounts for 0.8% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Veralto by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $133,058,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Veralto by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 432,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 54,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.95. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 13.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

