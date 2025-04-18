Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Makes New $10.08 Million Investment in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,000. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,585,000.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $72.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.94.

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

