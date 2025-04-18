Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,624 shares during the quarter. Enovis comprises about 2.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Enovis by 20.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter worth $217,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Enovis by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 368,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 51,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enovis by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 10.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

ENOV stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.86. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $56.89.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

