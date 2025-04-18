Q1 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Boosted by Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Canada raised Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.14.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.94 and a 1-year high of C$17.97. The company has a market cap of C$6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Adam Ian Lundin bought 150,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,623,000.00. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,700,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

