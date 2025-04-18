Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.7 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $147.28 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

