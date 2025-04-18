Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,900,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,692,000 after acquiring an additional 838,925 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,872 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,171,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,746,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after buying an additional 304,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,042. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $74,589.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,770,006.56. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,982 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,759. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

