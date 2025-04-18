Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1157 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.3 %
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.91.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
