Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1157 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.3 %

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.