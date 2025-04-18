PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Strong Sell

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.84.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 168,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PayPal by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.