Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

IHD stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

