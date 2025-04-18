The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $13.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $333.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $282.09 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

