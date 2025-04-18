Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Simmons First National Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

