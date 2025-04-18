Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 7.8% increase from Clough Global Equity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

