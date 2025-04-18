Aura Renewable Acquisitions (LON:ARA) Issues Earnings Results

Aura Renewable Acquisitions (LON:ARA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Aura Renewable Acquisitions Price Performance
ARA stock opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of £446,250.00 and a P/E ratio of -5,381.11. Aura Renewable Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.35 ($0.08).
Aura Renewable Acquisitions Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Renewable Acquisitions
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Renewable Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Renewable Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.