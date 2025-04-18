Aura Renewable Acquisitions (LON:ARA) Issues Earnings Results

Aura Renewable Acquisitions (LON:ARA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

ARA stock opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of £446,250.00 and a P/E ratio of -5,381.11. Aura Renewable Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.35 ($0.08).

Aura Renewable Acquisitions plc focuses on acquiring businesses in the renewable energy sector supply chain in battery, wind, solar, biomass, hydropower, carbon capture, waste management, smart grids and green hydrogen supply chain, and sub-sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

