Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.
Fortitude Gold Stock Performance
FTCO opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5.73.
About Fortitude Gold
