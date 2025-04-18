M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Issues Earnings Results

M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13.73 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. M Winkworth had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 28.17%.

M Winkworth Stock Up 2.2 %

WINK opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.78) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 199.88. M Winkworth has a 1-year low of GBX 165 ($2.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($2.92). The stock has a market cap of £27.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.

M Winkworth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

