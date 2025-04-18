ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 32498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 625.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 34,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,492,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

