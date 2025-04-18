ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 32498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
