New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 5577704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

NGD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research set a $3.90 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

