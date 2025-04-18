ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 982379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 26.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 593,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,739,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,242,000 after purchasing an additional 701,860 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,269,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

