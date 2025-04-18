WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Shares Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. WELL Health Technologies traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$4.04. 2,582,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 982,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WELL. CIBC dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.08.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
