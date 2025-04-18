Corcel (LON:CRCL) Shares Up 9.6% – Should You Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 21,391,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 29,011,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1,949.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

