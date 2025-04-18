A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Down 44.2% in March

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 38,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMKBY

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.04.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 11.01%. Equities research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.7832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.