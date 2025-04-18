Raymond James Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $37.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $28.42 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

