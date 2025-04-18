JMP Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Price

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GDEN. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $675.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.