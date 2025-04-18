NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 27,997 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,997 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI opened at $46.43 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

