NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $12.92 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

