NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.36 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

