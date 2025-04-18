NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $8.55 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2798 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

