4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.71.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.
Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $141.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
