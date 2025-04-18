NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,636 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 238.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 135,283 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

