NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 13,461 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,381,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627,659 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,511,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,080,000 after acquiring an additional 271,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,421,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,376,000 after purchasing an additional 172,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,369,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,050,000 after buying an additional 275,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

