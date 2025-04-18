NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 15,697 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,009,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $406,000.

Shares of IFV stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $102.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

