Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives $170.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $98.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.02. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 22.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 117,950.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.