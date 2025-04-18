Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) Price Hits $0.0326 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Wrapped Islamic Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a market capitalization of $57.10 million and approximately $1,446.23 worth of Wrapped Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Islamic Coin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,487.45 or 0.99917543 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84,064.65 or 0.99417526 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Islamic Coin Coin Profile

Wrapped Islamic Coin was first traded on October 10th, 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,202,332,948 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,292,300 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. The official website for Wrapped Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,202,282,835.281536 with 1,752,254,990.514557 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Islamic Coin is 0.03284825 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Islamic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Islamic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Islamic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

