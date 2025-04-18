Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CRDL

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRDL stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,115,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,167 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 307,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

