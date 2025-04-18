ResearchCoin (RSC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $27.71 Million

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One ResearchCoin token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. ResearchCoin has a market capitalization of $27.71 million and approximately $354,314.54 worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ResearchCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ResearchCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,487.45 or 0.99917543 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84,064.65 or 0.99417526 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ResearchCoin Token Profile

ResearchCoin launched on August 1st, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,155,399 tokens. The official website for ResearchCoin is www.researchhub.com. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub.

ResearchCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 95,213,466 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 0.24384408 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $372,461.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ResearchCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ResearchCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ResearchCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ResearchCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ResearchCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.