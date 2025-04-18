Q1 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Reduced by Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $121.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,378 shares in the company, valued at $16,467,430.72. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $296,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,167.40. This trade represents a 14.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,187 in the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.