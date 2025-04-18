Substratum Market Capitalization Hits $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.09 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00003529 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00026490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00002676 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035136 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

