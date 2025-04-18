KAITO Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges (KAITO)

KAITO (KAITO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, KAITO has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One KAITO token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges. KAITO has a total market capitalization of $171.28 million and approximately $30.73 million worth of KAITO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KAITO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84,487.45 or 0.99917543 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84,064.65 or 0.99417526 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KAITO Profile

KAITO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,388,889 tokens. KAITO’s official website is yaps.kaito.ai. KAITO’s official Twitter account is @kaitoai.

Buying and Selling KAITO

According to CryptoCompare, “KAITO (KAITO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. KAITO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,388,889 in circulation. The last known price of KAITO is 0.70411386 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $30,645,648.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yaps.kaito.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAITO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KAITO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KAITO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KAITO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KAITO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.