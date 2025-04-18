Stifel Canada Expects Reduced Earnings for Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,260,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,149,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $17,657,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,275,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after buying an additional 2,163,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,777,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after buying an additional 1,994,431 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

