Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $6.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.98.

PL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.30 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,448,000 after purchasing an additional 397,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 230,076 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,078,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,234 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PL opened at $3.23 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $974.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 48.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

