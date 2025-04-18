EAM Investors LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,649 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 241,279 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 111,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CAPR opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 4.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.87 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAPR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

