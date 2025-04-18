Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $385,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

