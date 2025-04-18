Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Position Lessened by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,233 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Laird Superfood were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 41.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 29.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laird Superfood Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LSF opened at $5.27 on Friday. Laird Superfood, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 million, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laird Superfood

About Laird Superfood

In other news, CEO Jason D. Vieth acquired 10,000 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 684,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,283.53. This represents a 1.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

