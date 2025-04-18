EAM Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,886 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,735 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.78. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.17). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORRF

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian D. Brunner acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $77,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,817.10. This represents a 5.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,309.60. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,800 shares of company stock worth $211,892 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.