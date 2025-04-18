EAM Investors LLC Sells 30,958 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,958 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,248,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Conway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 141,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 59.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

